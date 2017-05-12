Big candy makers say they’re cutting calories on products

(KRON) — Some of the biggest candy makers are putting their snacks on a diet.
Mars announced a partnership with several other candy manufacturers to reduce calories in their products, according to CNNMoney.
The group includes Nestle and the companies that make Brachs, Nutella, and Russell Stover.
They plan to package their candies in smaller portions and label them more clearly.
Mars said it will spend $200 million dollars to make sure half the products it sells has no more than 200 calories by 2022.
