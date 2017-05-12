Completion of Raiders’ stadium faces tight timeline and approval of lease agreement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Raiders’ brass were in Las Vegas Thursday checking out the progress being made on several key agreements for the team’s new stadium.

Crews are facing a tight timetable to start work on the new stadium by the end of the year.

The Raiders organization’s top officials arrived in town Wednesday to help hammer out the stadium lease agreement.

The stadium is classified as a high-impact project, which means there are a lot of studies and permits required during the building process, and depending on how fast the Raiders work, it could take anywhere from three and a half to five months to complete.

If there are even a few changes needed along the way, it can shave a full month off the project. A worst case scenario would have the timeline of the county permitting process wrapping up sometime in October.

According to the Stadium Authority Board, Oct. 17 is the day all agreements will need to be completed so that it can be adopted and start construction on time for the December/January time frame.

There are site studies concerning stadium parking, traffic, wastewater and much more happening all around the property. The reports have to go to various local and state agencies, and they have to be approved before the county gives the final ok.

One of the potential holdups is justifying the lack of on-site parking. The stadium authority recognizes as far as parking is concerned, there won’t be enough to accommodate drivers.

Reporter Patrick Walker and Sports Director Chris Maathuis have more on the story.

