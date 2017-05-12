Off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy killed after rear-ended by bus carrying Tesla employees on eastbound I-580

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) — An off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed after being rear-ended by a tour bus carrying Tesla employees Friday morning on an East Bay freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just after 7:00 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580 at Grant Line Rd. near Altamont Pass, according to CHP.

The off-duty officer was driving a Volkswagen when hit by the bus that was en route to Stockton.

The officer was killed in the accident, CHP said.

One person on board the bus suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

A traffic alert has been issued as three lanes of the highway remain blocked.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s