(KRON) — An off-duty Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy was killed after being rear-ended by a tour bus carrying Tesla employees Friday morning on an East Bay freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

The collision was reported just after 7:00 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 580 at Grant Line Rd. near Altamont Pass, according to CHP.

The off-duty officer was driving a Volkswagen when hit by the bus that was en route to Stockton.

The officer was killed in the accident, CHP said.

One person on board the bus suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

A traffic alert has been issued as three lanes of the highway remain blocked.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

CHP will continue to close the #1 and #2 lanes eastbound 580 at Grantline to conduct the fatal investigation. Traffic moving in #3 lane. pic.twitter.com/DiGJI3TFfE — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) May 12, 2017

@kron4news Three lanes still blocked, traffic backed up beyond N. Flynn Rd. No delays WB. — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 12, 2017

Major Problem Fatal Accident #AltamontPass EB 580 before 205, three left lanes blocked. Tour Bus vs Car pic.twitter.com/NowoszNsR7 — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 12, 2017

