Doctors to parents: Do not use cotton swabs to clean your child's ears

(KRON) — The advice from doctors is clear–Do not use cotton swabs to clean your ears, But it seems to be advice people often ignore.

A report shows each year more than 1,200 children under the age of 18 are sent to emergency rooms for ear injuries related to the use of cotton swabs.

That breaks down to about 34 visits a day.

Doctors say ear canals are self-cleaning, and removing wax from your ears should not be part of your daily hygienic routine.

Using cotton swabs actually pushes wax deeper into the ear canal, which can be dangerous especially in the hands of young children.

CNN contributed to this report.

