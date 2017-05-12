Gary’s Mailbag: Your son is great on TV

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.
In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:
- You want to charge me $12 for a hot dog, then I deserve a better product than the Giants are giving. – Ike
- The Warriors are great, but all this time off between series slows down my enthusiasm. – Robert
- Your son is great on TV. Maybe you won’t have to work that much longer. – Greg
- Have you ever had an athlete call your radio show angry at you? – Steven
- Has anyone ever hassled you? – Kurt
