LIVERMORE (KRON) — An In-N-Out Burger in Livermore has reopened after a group of customers complained of flu-like symptoms.

The Alameda County Department of Environmental Health said a group of softball players got sick with acute gastroenteritis before eating at the In-N-Out on May 6. Symptoms of gastroenteritis include vomiting and diarrhea.

“DEH is working with In/Out corporate at multiple levels, including to rule out the possibility of any symptomatic employees, and excluding them from work if necessary,” health officials said.

The restaurant has been thoroughly cleaned to prevent the virus from potentially spreading.

Employees will undergo health screenings.

The restaurant reopened on Thursday at 5 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES