Man gets 17 years for 2013 fatal shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — A man was sentenced today to 17 years in state prison for fatally shooting a man in East Oakland in August 2013.

Gary Shea, 54, was charged with murder for the fatal shooting of 48-year-old Corey Prentice in the 4800 block of Daisy Street, near Mills College, at 10:52 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2013, but he recently pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Oakland police said shortly after the incident that they believed that Shea was the suspect who fatally shot Prentice, but Shea remained at large until June 3, 2014, when U.S. Marshals deputies arrested him in Lassen County near Reno, Nevada.

Officers who responded to the shooting on Aug. 31, 2013, found Prentice suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Shea was also convicted of being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm because he has three prior felony convictions for petty theft, attempted petty theft and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A second defendant, 51-year-old Darryl Weiss, is charged with being an accessory to murder for his involvement in the case. He’s scheduled to return to court next Wednesday for a pretrial hearing.

Oakland police Officer Leonel Sanchez wrote in a probable cause statement that several witnesses identified Weiss as the person who brought the shooter to the scene on Daisy Street in his car.

Sanchez said Weiss confessed to transporting the shooter from his house to the shooting location and then taking him to a mutual friend’s home afterward.

Prosecutors allege that Weiss has 11 prior felony convictions: four drug-related offenses, three counts of evading a police officer, two counts of petty theft and one count each of first-degree residential burglary and receiving stolen property.

