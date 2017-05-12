ROHNERT PARK (KRON) — A man tased by police died on Friday afternoon after an altercation at a Rohnert Park Budget Inn motel, police said.

At around 3:16 p.m., police got a call about a man at the hotel acting strangely.

When two officers arrived, they were taken to the man’s room. The man, who was white and in his early 40s, was “incoherent and appeared to be in an altered state,” police said.

The man told police he was poisoned with chemicals. The man also had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

“The officers attempted to take him into custody when he became combative and resisted their attempts to arrest him,” police said in a press release.

The two officers got into a physical struggle with the man, and that is when one of the officers used his taser, police said. The man fell to the ground and died at the scene as officers tried to revive him using CPR.

He was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the hotel.

The names of the officers and the man have not been released.

