Missing Morgan Hill teen found by San Jose police

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A teenage girl who went missing out of Morgan Hill eight days ago has been found Friday morning by San Jose police, according to Morgan Hill Police Department.

18-year-old Desirae Akins-Qualls had been missing since last Thursday, when she left her home and walked to the bus stop on Monterey Rd. at Vineyard Blvd., police said.

She was headed to school in San Jose and was supposed to board a VTA bus headed in that direction, but never reached her school.

Akins-Qualls has a history of depression, but had not made any suicidal threats and didn’t appear upset when she left, according to officers.

No further details were released about her condition when found today by police officers.

Morgan Hill PD thanks everyone who helped look for her.

