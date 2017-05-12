Oregon couple jailed for ‘horrific’ child abuse

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) – The mother of a 2-year-old girl and the woman’s husband have been sentenced to more than a year in prison for what prosecutors called “horrific” abuse of the child at the couple’s Madras home.

The Bend Bulletin reports Friday that Antonio Javon Burke-Gates shot cell phone video of his wife, Mariah Rodriguez, beating and berating the sobbing toddler and mocking her because she couldn’t stand up. The two pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mistreatment and third-degree assault and were sentenced earlier this week.

Burke-Gates can be heard on the video telling his wife she’s going too far and that he can’t take the girl out in public because she is so bruised.

He did not intervene.

He later sent the video to his grandmother, who contacted police.

