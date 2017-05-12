SAN JOSE (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in San Jose on Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 9:26 p.m., the CHP reported the crash on South Bascom Avenue at Scott Street.

Further information was not immediately available.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES