ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are looking for a masked suspect accused of robbing a bank in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery was reported around 12:50 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank branch inside the Safeway at 3365 Deer Valley Rd., police said.

The suspect, described as a tall black man with a thin build, demanded money and left with cash. He then fled the scene in a tan colored SUV with paper plates that was waiting for him outside.

He was wearing all dark clothing with a hooded sweatshirt or jacket, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the vehicle fleeing the scene is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441.

