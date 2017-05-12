ANTIOCH (KRON) — Police are looking for a masked suspect accused of robbing a bank in Antioch Wednesday afternoon.
The robbery was reported around 12:50 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank branch inside the Safeway at 3365 Deer Valley Rd., police said.
The suspect, described as a tall black man with a thin build, demanded money and left with cash. He then fled the scene in a tan colored SUV with paper plates that was waiting for him outside.
He was wearing all dark clothing with a hooded sweatshirt or jacket, according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the vehicle fleeing the scene is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- CALIFORNIA BABYSITTER CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF 4-MONTH-OLD BOY
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SUBWAY
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE