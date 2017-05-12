Seafood product recalled due to plastic contamination

(SAN FRANCISCO) KRON — Trident Seafoods Corporation is issuing a voluntary recall of their frozen Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod because they may contain small pieces of plastic, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

“Consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury to the mouth,” the company said.

The following retail product is subject to the voluntary recall:

Trident Seafoods Multi-Grain Alaskan Cod (Frozen), Net Wt. 12oz., UPC 0 28029 21048 4

Recalled Lot Numbers with associated Best By dates are printed on one end of the individual retail cartons and on the case label.

• Lot Number A633511, Best By: 11/30/2018

• Lot Number A636225, Best By: 12/27/2018

The source of the white plastic found in some of these products has been identified as inspection tags used by an ingredient supplier, Trident Seafoods said.

“Trident Seafoods takes food safety very seriously and is investigating this situation thoroughly,” the company said.

There have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products to date, however anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

