SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Spurs advancing to face to Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Wednesday night was an elimination game for the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs.

They entered the game down three games to two in the series against the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs’ superstar and MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard was out for the game with an ankle injury, giving the Rockets an additional upside in addition to having home court advantage.

What the world didn’t know going into game six, was that James Harden also wouldn’t show up to play, at least not mentally.

The MVP candidate got out to a slow start, not attempting a single field goal until part way through the second quarter. His “off” shooting night combined with some careless turnovers helped pave the way for the Spurs to close out the series.

San Antonio ended up winning by 39 points, 114-75.

They face Golden State on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena for a Mother’s Day match-up.

