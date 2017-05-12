Failed science experiment prompts evacuation at Danville high school

DANVILLE (KRON) — The Science Building at Danville’s Monte Vista High School was evacuated Friday after a teacher’s science experiment did not go as planned, according to fire officials.

At 11:15 a.m., a teacher conducting a science experiment got a reaction that she did not anticipate.

The teacher got the students out of the classroom and called the fire department.

San Ramon Valley Fire Department responded in hazmat gear.

They isolated and neutralized the materials and gave the all clear at 1:30 p.m.

About 23 students were examined but no injuries were reported.

