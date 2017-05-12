Failed science experiment prompts evacuation at Danville high school

By Published: Updated:

DANVILLE (KRON) — The Science Building at Danville’s Monte Vista High School was evacuated Friday after a teacher’s science experiment did not go as planned, according to fire officials.

At 11:15 a.m., a teacher conducting a science experiment got a reaction that she did not anticipate.

The teacher got the students out of the classroom and called the fire department.

San Ramon Valley Fire Department responded in hazmat gear.

They isolated and neutralized the materials and gave the all clear at 1:30 p.m.

About 23 students were examined but no injuries were reported.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s