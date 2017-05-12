MALDEN, Mass. (AP) – The Massachusetts Charter Public School Association is criticizing a school for disciplining and suspending black and biracial students because their hairstyles violate the school’s dress policy.
The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2qdW8hL ) reports the association said the policy and enforcement actions taken by Mystic Valley Regional Charter School in Malden “run counter to everything we – as parents, educators, association board members – stand for and teach in our schools.”
Parents say students were punished for wearing braids with extensions, which are prohibited. They contend white students have not been disciplined for coloring their hair, which also is banned under the dress code.
School administers say the ban on braids with hair extensions is designed to “foster a culture that emphasizes education rather than style, fashion or materialism.”
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- ALAMEDA CO. SHERIFF’S DEPUTY KILLED IN I-580 BUS CRASH
- CHP OAKLAND CATCHES PERSON USING DOLL TO CHEAT IN CARPOOL LANE
- VIDEO SHOWS 8-YEAR-OLD BOY BEING BULLIED TWO DAYS BEFORE HE COMMITS SUICIDE
- GLOBAL CYBERATTACK CRIPPLES COMPUTERS DEMANDING RANSOM
- SERIAL ARSONIST BELIEVED RESPONSIBLE FOR SEVEN EAST BAY CAR FIRES
- FIANCEE: AARON HERNANDEZ THOUGHT HE WAS GOING TO BE FREED
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?