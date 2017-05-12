VIDEO: Children sent home from South Bay camp after adults get sick

By Published: Updated:

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Several parents are being called to pick up their kids from Camp Campbell in Boulder Creek after adults came down with an illness.

The camp is part of the YMCA Silicon Valley.

Parents tell KRON4 that the camp closed for health inspections when  many of the adults running the program started feeling sick.

Some of the kids at the camp were from Linda Vista Elementary School in San Jose.

One parent says they even took their child to the hospital as a precaution.

KRON4 has reached out to the camp, but we’ve not heard back yet.

We will bring you an update as soon we get more information.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s