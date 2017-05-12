SANTA CRUZ COUNTY (KRON) — Several parents are being called to pick up their kids from Camp Campbell in Boulder Creek after adults came down with an illness.

The camp is part of the YMCA Silicon Valley.

Parents tell KRON4 that the camp closed for health inspections when many of the adults running the program started feeling sick.

Some of the kids at the camp were from Linda Vista Elementary School in San Jose.

One parent says they even took their child to the hospital as a precaution.

KRON4 has reached out to the camp, but we’ve not heard back yet.

We will bring you an update as soon we get more information.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES