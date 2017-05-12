PALO ALTO (KRON) – Friday marks day three of a search for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman and toddler on a hiking trail in Palo Alto.

It happened at the Palo Alto Baylands, located at 2775 Embarcadero Rd., around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is reporting live from the trail this morning with the latest updates.

She reports that the woman claims she was hiking on the trail with her toddler near the airport and golf course.

As she passed some bushes, she heard someone clear their throat. When she looked over, she saw a naked man in the bushes, about 20 to 30 feet away from her.

The woman says the man was touching himself while making eye contact with her.

He didn’t say anything and the woman walked away with her child.

The woman then asked two joggers if they could escort her to her car.

As those joggers escorted the woman, she saw the man again.

This time he was fully clothed and smoking a cigarette.

The victim is described as being about 6 feet tall with a thin build, and reportedly had his hair pulled back in a bun.

He also had tattoos on his arms and legs.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened here. Lydia reports there was an alleged incident in which a man exposed himself here on this same trail back in January. However, the description of the suspect in that case is different.

