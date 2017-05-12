VIDEO: Serial arsonist believed responsible for seven East Bay car fires

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — Two more cars were set on fire overnight in Contra Costa County.

One was in Lafayette, the other in Walnut Creek.

This brings the total number of cars set on fire this week to seven, leading investigators to believe a serial arsonist may be responsible.

Of the seven cars set on fire this week, two of them happened yesterday morning in Brentwood, and the others happened in Walnut Creek, Lafayette and Martinez.

Due to the similarities of each incident, authorities believe it is the same person starting all these fires.

