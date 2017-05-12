VACAVILLE (KRON) — Vacaville police have released video showing why Vaca Pena Middle School was placed on lockdown Friday morning.

There were reports of a student with a gun, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Police say they found it inside a 15-year-old student’s backpack.

“We are extremely thankful for the quick assistance of the Vaca Pena staff this morning in helping us resolve this incident quickly and safely,” police said on Facebook.

The teen boy was arrested and charged with bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

“Bottom line: if this were pointed at you, would you be scared for your life?” police said on Facebook.

