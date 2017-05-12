Wild 94.9’s JV: How NOT to take out the trash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In today’s check-in with Wild 94.9’s JV, JV tells KRON 4’s Darya Folsom how to not take out the trash and about weird photo shoots his wife does.

A woman has some trouble taking out the trash. She goes to throw it in the dumpster and the bag breaks open.

JV’s wife is a model but some of her photo shoots are weird. For example, the covered in cheese shoot. A JV producer has been trying to recreate the photos and they’re hilarious.

Finally, can you tell what’s wrong with this school sign that has been up since August?

