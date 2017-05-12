Woman charged for death of 8-month-old niece

BAKER CITY, Ore. (KOIN) – An Idaho woman is charged with the death of her eight-month-old niece.

On Thursday, Baker County District Attorney Matthew B. Shirtcliff formally charged Kira Nichole Vansickle with one count each of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

Vansickle will be arraigned on Monday at the Baker County Courthouse.

In June 2015, Vansickle was charged with first-degree criminal mistreatment and first-degree assault.

The apparent assault occurred on September 20, 2014 and the child injured was identified as Anastasia Salgy, according to court documents.

Court documents in the criminally negligent homicide case also identify the victim as being Anastasia Salgy.

“The defendant…did unlawfully, and with criminal negligence, cause the death of Anastasia Salgy,” according to court documents.

“[Vansickle], on or about September 20, 2014, in Baker County Oregon did unlawfully and recklessly, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, cause serious physical injury to Anastasia Salgy,” the charging documents state.

The Baker City Harold reports Vansickle was Salgy’s aunt, and that the girl was eight months old when the injury occurred in September 2014.

Court documents show Salgy may have suffered head trauma as a result of shaken baby syndrome.

