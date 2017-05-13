2-year-old rescued from burning home in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–A two-year-old boy was rescued from a burning home early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.
The fire broke at in the 7400 block of Lockwood Street near 73rd avenue around 2:00 a.m.
Once firefighters responded to the scene, several people informed them that a child was still trapped inside the home.
Firefighters found the 2-year-old boy in the back of the building.
The child was rescued and taken to a hospital where he is in serious condition.
Fire officials said the fire was contained within 20-minutes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- CALIFORNIA BABYSITTER CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF 4-MONTH-OLD BOY
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SUBWAY
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE