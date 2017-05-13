2-year-old rescued from burning home in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON)–A two-year-old boy was rescued from a burning home early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire broke at in the 7400 block of Lockwood Street near 73rd avenue around 2:00 a.m.

Once firefighters responded to the scene, several people informed them that a child was still trapped inside the home.

Firefighters found the 2-year-old boy in the back of the building.

The child was rescued and taken to a hospital where he is in serious condition.

Fire officials said the fire was contained within 20-minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES