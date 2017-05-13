OAKLAND (BCN)–Thirty-five people were evacuated this afternoon and firefighters were moved to a safer area around a construction site on the border of Oakland and Emeryville where a crane could fall, fire officials said.

The crane could fall because it was damaged this morning in a five-alarm fire at that site.

Firefighters responded at 4:58 a.m. to 3800 San Pablo Ave. where in July the same construction site burned in a six-alarm fire.

Fire officials have not said whether arson is suspected in the latest fire.

Thirty-five residents of 15 units on the southern portion of 3900 Adeline Street are being evacuated in case the crane falls.

The American Red Cross will provide temporary housing to any of the residents who need it.

The number of people who have to leave the area may go up, Alameda County fire spokeswoman Aisha Knowles said.

The stability of the crane will be monitored throughout the day, Knowles said.

As of 7:16 a.m. the fire was contained but it may take until 7 a.m. Sunday before the fire is out. No one was injured, fire officials said.

On July 6, 2016, a fire broke out at the same construction site where 105 apartments and 25,000 square feet of commercial space were being

built.

That fire burned four adjacent townhouses, an Alameda County deputy fire chief said following the incident.

This fire also burned some adjacent townhouses. A house about two blocks away from the construction site caught fire, which may have been caused by embers from the five-alarm fire.

Emeryville police said San Pablo Avenue is closed between 37th and 40th streets. Adeline Street between 36th Street and Yerba Buena Avenue is

closed as is all westbound traffic on West MacArthur Boulevard, Apgar Street and 39th Street from Market Street.

All eastbound travel on West MacArthur Boulevard at Emery Street is prohibited.

Police did not say when the roads will reopen.