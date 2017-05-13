Albany High School hit with second lawsuit

ALBANY (KRON)–The controversy over racial social media posts at Albany High School is far from over.

Four families filed a lawsuit claiming the school treated their children unfairly and their education was compromised.

” They were offered an online Brigham Young University class taught by a computer with no human interaction, no ability to do lab work,” said the families’ attorney Joseph Salama. “…It just doesn’t compare.”

The lawsuit claimed that because the posts were on Instagram and text platforms not owned by Albany High School, the students have a right to free speech.

The second part of the lawsuit is about the way the school handled the incident.