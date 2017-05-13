Bicyclist killed in collision with truck on Niles Canyon Road

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — A bicyclist died Saturday morning in a collision with a truck on Niles Canyon Rd. in unincorporated Alameda County, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The collision was reported at 7:35 a.m. on Niles Canyon Rd. about two miles west of Main St. in Sunol, CHP Officer Derek Reed said.

The bicyclist was riding eastbound on the roadway in an area where there is no bike lane and no shoulder. The driver of a 2006 Toyota Tacoma hit the bicyclist from behind, according to Reed.

The driver of the truck told CHP officers that she did not see the bicyclist until she hit him because the sun was in her eyes.

She was driving at 40 to 45 mph.

The bicyclist died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Neither drugs nor alcohol played a part in the collision, Reed said.

