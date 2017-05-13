Crash in San Leandro involving stolen vehicle

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)–The driver of a stolen vehicle that was involved in a traffic collision on Saturday, sustained life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred in San Leandro around 3:03 p.m. near 2801 Miramonte Avenue.

The stolen vehicle launched off of the street above and dropped about 70 feet to the street below, Alameda County fire officials said.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

 

