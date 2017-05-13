Home catches fire near 5-alarm Emeryville fire

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — Saturday morning crews are working to extinguish a house fire near a construction site that caught fire earlier this morning in Emeryville, fire officials said.

Around 8:56 a.m., firefighters responded to the burning home in the 900 block of 36th Street.

Authorities say embers from the construction site fire could have reached the home on 36th Street.

No further details are available at this time.

