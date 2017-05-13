Man arrested after motorcyclist killed in DUI hit-and-run on I-80

By Published:
Courtesy of CHP

RICHMOND (KRON) — A Suisun City man was arrested early Saturday morning after hitting and killing a motorcyclist on I-80 in Richmond all while under the influence of alcohol, according to California Highway Patrol.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers saw a Toyota Highlander driving about 100 mph on eastbound I-80 near Cutting Blvd.

When officers tried catching up to the Toyota, they saw the driver hit a motorcycle and continue driving, officers said.

The officers reported the collision and went on to pull over the Toyota.

Police arrested the driver after determining that he had been drinking.

31-year-old Kevin Mauricio Paredes-Orozco now faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, DUI, hit and run and reckless driving.

The motorcycle rider was thrown from his bike after being hit by the Toyota and did not survive his injuries, according to CHP.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released.

