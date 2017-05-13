Medford man who threatened to kill Obama sentenced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who admitted to posting online threats against Barack and Michelle Obama and FBI agents was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison.

John Martin Roos, 62, who lives in Medford, pleaded guilty to possession of unregistered explosives and posting the internet threats. In November, Roos admitted in court to using “racially inflammatory language” in a Twitter post, in which, he threatened to kill the former president. On Facebook, Roos threatened to “snipe” FBI agents “with hunting rifles,” officials said.

The convict was arrested in April while parking his truck outside a Veterans Administration facility in White City. Authorities found a loaded pistol under a floor mat in Roos’ vehicle. A search of his apartment revealed more firearms and several pipe bombs.

After he serves is time in prison, he will be on supervised released for three years.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES