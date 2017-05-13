MISSING: 11-year-old boy from San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — Police in San Leandro are asking for the public’s help in locating missing boy.

11-year-old Esteban Guero Lieba was last seen Friday at 3:00 p.m. at John Muir Middle School in San Leandro.

Police described Lieba as biracial, 5 feet 2 inches tall and approximately 100 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black or burgundy short sleeve shirt and jeans.

Police say he might have run away with an “uncle” to an unknown location.

The “uncle” has not been identified.

Anyone with information on Lieba’s whereabouts is asked to call the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740.

