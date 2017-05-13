STANISLAUS COUNTY (FOX40)— A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy and a community service officer were killed in a single-car crash Saturday morning.

The accident happened in Modesto on Crows Landing near 7th Street at 8:20 a.m.

The male deputy and female community service officer were responding to a residential burglary call. CHP says they died after their patrol car hit a building and then burst into flames.

The deputy, Jason Garner, was driving and the community service officer, Raschel Johnson, was the passenger.

Garner was a 9-year veteran and Johnson was a 15-year veteran.

Surrounding roads are currently closed while CHP investigates the crash.

