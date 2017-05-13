STANISLAUS COUNTY (FOX40)— A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy and a community service officer were killed in a single-car crash Saturday morning.
The accident happened in Modesto on Crows Landing near 7th Street at 8:20 a.m.
The male deputy and female community service officer were responding to a residential burglary call. CHP says they died after their patrol car hit a building and then burst into flames.
The deputy, Jason Garner, was driving and the community service officer, Raschel Johnson, was the passenger.
Garner was a 9-year veteran and Johnson was a 15-year veteran.
Surrounding roads are currently closed while CHP investigates the crash.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- CALIFORNIA BABYSITTER CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF 4-MONTH-OLD BOY
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SUBWAY
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE