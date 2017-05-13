Suspect arrested in string of East Bay car fires

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspected serial arsonist has been arrested after a string of East Bay car fires, Contra Costa Fire Protection District announced Saturday morning.

In the past week, seven car fires have been reported in various cities including Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Brentwood, and Martinez.

Due to the similarities of each incident, authorities believe it is the same person starting all these fires.

A suspect is now in custody, but police have not released his name or details regarding how they made the arrest.

Fire officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District are holding a news conference at 11:00 a.m. today to provide more information.

KRON4 will have an update after the news conference.

