VIDEO: Crews contain massive 5-alarm structure fire in East Bay

By Published: Updated:

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — A massive fire broke out Saturday morning at a construction site in Emeryville.

The fire started around 5:00 a.m. in the 3800 block of San Pablo Ave., right off the San Pablo exit at the westbound I-580 – I-80 interchange.

Firefighters from the Oakland, Emeryville and Alameda County fire departments responded to the scene.

Embers and smoke reached as far as the freeway, and the enormous flames could be seen as far away as the Caldecott Tunnel.

The fire is contained and no injuries have been reported as of 6:00 a.m.

Crews are still on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s