VIDEO: Crews contain massive 5-alarm structure fire in East Bay

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — A massive fire broke out Saturday morning at a construction site in Emeryville.

The fire started around 5:00 a.m. in the 3800 block of San Pablo Ave., right off the San Pablo exit at the westbound I-580 – I-80 interchange.

Firefighters from the Oakland, Emeryville and Alameda County fire departments responded to the scene.

Embers and smoke reached as far as the freeway, and the enormous flames could be seen as far away as the Caldecott Tunnel.

The fire is contained and no injuries have been reported as of 6:00 a.m.

Crews are still on scene.

No further information is available at this time.

BREAKING: Fire Crews in Emeryville battling 5-alarm fire. Avoid area of San Pablo Ave. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/8Bci5jchp4 — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) May 13, 2017