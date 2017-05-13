Warriors’ Kerr returns to practice for 1st time in 3 weeks

By Published:
Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr walks off the court after being ejected by referee Bill Spooner during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Sacramento, Calif. The Kings won in overtime 109-106. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ailing Golden State coach Steve Kerr attended the Warriors’ practice Saturday morning, returning to the floor for the first time in more than three weeks.

Kerr sat down and chatted with acting coach Mike Brown for a long stint before calling it a day. The reigning NBA coach of the year is recovering from a procedure to alleviate debilitating symptoms stemming from two back surgeries in 2015.

It was unclear whether the 51-year-old Kerr would watch the Warriors from the arena for Sunday’s Game 1 or stay home.

He attended a meeting at team headquarters Friday, one week after his latest procedure to repair leaking spinal fluid. He was back Saturday for a game-planning session before practice.

The Warriors (8-0) open the Western Conference Finals at home Sunday afternoon against San Antonio.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s