1 dead, 3 injured in Fremont car crash

Published:

FREMONT (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a deadly traffic collision that happened early Sunday morning in Fremont, according to Fremont police.

Traffic investigators responded to the crash at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fremont Blvd. and Darwin Dr., police said.

Two cars were involved in the accident, each carrying two people.

One person died at the scene, another was taken to a trauma center in serious condition, and two other people were hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Northbound Fremont Blvd. is closed between Ferry Ln. and Paseo Padre Pkwy. as police investigate.

One southbound lane of Fremont Blvd. is open.

Drivers can expect delays in this area until about 9:00 or 10:00 a.m., police said.

Further details were not immediately available.

