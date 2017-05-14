12-year-old Stockton girl wins 3rd straight state spelling bee

By Published:
This May 13, 2017 photo provided by her mother, Anupama Poliyedath, show Ananya Vinay, 12, of Clovis, Calif., with her awards after winning the California State Elementary Spelling Bee for the third year in a row in Stockton, Calif. Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, won with the word “dipsomaniac.” Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the noun “dipsomania” as “an uncontrollable craving for alcoholic liquors.” She says she’s looking forward to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington D.C later this year. (Anupama Poliyedath via AP)

STOCKTON, (AP) — Dipsomaniac was the winning word for a 12-year-old girl from Central California who won the State Spelling Bee for the third year in a row.

Ananya Vinay, who attends Fugman Elementary in Clovis, told the Fresno Bee (http://bit.ly/2qgU5uF ) she’s no longer as nervous on stage as she used to be because she’s improved so much over the years.

Vinay clinched the victory Saturday at the competition in Stockton.

She describes the experience as a “journey” and now looks forward to the Scripps National Spelling Bee near Washington, D.C. She first competed there last year after qualifying out of a Fresno County competition.

Ananya said she wants to do well in the Scripps competition, aiming for the top 10 and eventually a championship.

For the record, Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the noun dipsomania as “an uncontrollable craving for alcoholic liquors.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s