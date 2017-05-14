6 new moms celebrate Mother’s Day at Redwood City hospital

REDWOOD CITY (BCN)–Six new moms along with their husbands and newborns celebrated Mother’s Day at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City with cupcakes in what’s becoming a hospital tradition, hospital officials said.

The celebration involving moms who gave birth either Friday or Saturday started at 10:30 a.m. at the hospital at 170 Alameda de las Pulgas.

Birth center charge nurse Laura Dowd said, “This is our second year of delivering cupcakes to our new moms on Mother’s Day and it’s becoming a beloved tradition.

“Our moms really appreciate the recognition and a sweet treat on Mother’s Day and our staff likes to be involved in making them feel special.”

Hospital spokeswoman Claire Henry said parents and staff enjoyed the event so much last year that hospital officials decided to make it an annual event.

Sequoia Hospital doctors deliver 1,200 to 1,500 babies each year.

