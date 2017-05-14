CONCORD (KRON) — An Antioch woman was arrested by Saturday in Concord on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading police, and vehicular manslaughter in connection with a chase that killed a Pittsburg woman, police said.

The incident started in Clayton around 3:08 p.m. when police responded to the Clayton Station Shopping Center to reports of someone snooping around the parked cars.

As police were arriving, suspect Amy Fiasconaro allegedly got into a white SUV and left the area.

The officer and one other tried to stop her, but Fiasconaro allegedly kept going.

Police say they chased the SUV at speeds of at least 80 mph on Myrtle Dr., west of Ayers Rd., in unincorporated Contra Costa County.

The SUV traveled less than a half a mile when the Fiasconaro reportedly lost control of the car, crashing into a yard in the 4900 block of Myrtle Dr.

Police said the SUV smashed into a wall and hit a tree.

Fiasconaro was taken to a hospital.

A 24-year-old woman was a passenger in the SUV.

She passed away at the scene, according to police.

Her name is not being released until her family is notified of her death.

The SUV was reportedly stolen out of Oakley on May 3, police said.

