Crews still on scene of Emeryville construction fire

EMERYVILLE (KRON) — It’s been over twenty-four hours since a five alarm fire broke out at an Emeryville construction site, and crews are still on scene working to extinguish it for good.

The fire was reported at 4:58 a.m. Saturday morning at 3800 San Pablo Ave. at an apartment complex that is under construction.

In fact, this is the same location that ignited, turning into a 6-alarm blaze in July 2016.

Fire officials predicted that all the remaining hot spots from Saturday’s inferno would be out by 7:00 a.m. Sunday.

However, that does not appear to be the case.

As of 6:00 a.m., small swirls of smoke could still be seen whirling around the site, and a lingering smoky scent could still be smelled from the adjacent freeway, Interstate 80.

No one has been injured, but crews are paying close attention to an unstable construction crane that could come tumbling down at any moment.

The crane forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes Saturday, and they likely won’t be able to return until the crane is removed.

A second building, a nearby home, caught on fire after neighbors say wind carried over embers from the burning construction zone.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Federal Alcohol, Tobacco, firearms, and Explosives Agents and local investigators.

They don’t know what started it, but they have not ruled out arson.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is standing by in Emeryville with live updates throughout the morning.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES