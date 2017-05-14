Kitten hid under Oakland patrol car for over 1 hour

OAKLAND (KRON)– A frightened kitten hid under an Oakland California Highway Patrol car for over an hour, while officers responded to a collision early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post on California Highway Patrol’s official page, the feline had been riding underneath the car since officers left the station.

Officers fed the cat and gave her water.

This #FerociousFeline hid underneath one of our patrol cars for over an hour while we responded to calls last night! #PatrolCat pic.twitter.com/vXER2jqJdJ — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) May 14, 2017