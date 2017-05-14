Mom and daughter graduating college together on Mother’s Day

Video courtesy of CNN.

TWIN CITIES (KRON) — This Mother’s Day, a Minnesota mom and daughter are trading in the flowers for diplomas.

After a few twists of fate, the two ended up attending University of Minnesota together.

Today, they will graduate as a team.

“It’ll be a priceless moment. It’ll definitely be a priceless moment,” mother Kyle Samejima said.

After walking the stage, Kyle will explore the possibility of working for a non-profit agency focusing on environmental issues.

Her daughter, Sora Samejima, plans to continue on to grad school to get a masters degree in occupational therapy.

CNN contributed to this article.

