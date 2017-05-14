Police investigating Salinas homicide as gang-related

SALINAS (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday night in Salinas as gang-related, according to police.

Around 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a report of the shooting at a residence in the 100 block of Paloma Ave., police said.

Police say the 23-year-old victim had driven to the home to visit a family member.

At one point during the visit, he walked outside to use his phone and was confronted by at least two suspects.

After allegedly firing several rounds which struck the victim and the house, the suspects fled in the scene, possibly in a small, white SUV.

They were last seen driving south on Tampa St., police said.

Someone inside the home heard the gunshots and later found the victim down on the porch.

He had been shot several times in his upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Although the victim does not have any history of gang involvement, police are investigating this case as gang-related.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Salinas police Detective Dave Poulin at (831) 758-7270 or Detective Byron Gansen at (831) 758-7137 or byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us. Anonymous tips can becalled to (831) 775-4222 or 1-800-78-CRIME.

