Shots fired in San Francisco, avoid area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are responding to a report that shots were fired Sunday morning in San Francisco, according to San Francisco Police Department.

The incident was reported around 9:30 a.m. around the 2700 block of Polk St.,Officer Giselle Talkoff said.

Two cars were seen in the area. One of them took off northbound on Polk St., according to Talkoff.

The car was already gone when police arrived.

Police say bullet casings were found in the area.

So far there have been no victims or suspects reported.

Muni is being rerouted as both directions of 19th St. are blocked at Lombard and Polk due to the police activity.

No further information was immediately made available.

