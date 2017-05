Suspect arrested for indecent exposure at Bayfair BART station

SAN LEANDRO (KRON)–A man was arrested Saturday morning at Bayfair BART start on suspicion of indecent exposure, BART police said.

A station agent witnessed the suspect masturbating around 11:34 a.m. at 15242 Hesperian Boulevard.

He was placed under arrest and taken to county jail, police said.

The suspect was on probation for a prior sexual offense.

