Victim hospitalized after being shot in the face in East Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — A victim is in the hospital after being shot in the face twice Saturday night in East Oakland, according to police.
The shooting was reported at 9:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of Foothill Blvd.
The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.
However, there is no update on the person’s condition.
No information was released regarding suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Stay with KRON4 for updates.
