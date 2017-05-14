Victim hospitalized after being shot in the face in East Oakland

Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — A victim is in the hospital after being shot in the face twice Saturday night in East Oakland, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 9:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of Foothill Blvd.

The victim was taken to a hospital, according to police.

However, there is no update on the person’s condition.

No information was released regarding suspects or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.



