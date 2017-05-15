RICHMOND (KRON) — Richmond police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who never showed up to school, police said.

Diego Maldonado was last seen Monday at around 6 a.m. at his home in the 100 block of 16th Street.

Maldonado never showed up at school, police said.

Police say Diego left his cellphone at home and left a message apologizing for being a burden to his family due to low grades.

Diego is described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 76 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, red polo shirt, and khakis.

If you see him, you are asked to call police at (510) 233-1214.

