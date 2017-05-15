PITTSBURG (KRON) — Police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting another woman outside of the Pittsburg BART station.

The incident happened on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to BART police.

A driver had to stop her car to avoid hitting a woman who was standing in the middle of the station access road, police said.

This is when the woman, who was reportedly holding a young child, approached the car and asked for a ride.

When the driver refused, police say the woman assaulted the driver with a rock.

The suspect is described as a white woman, about 25-years-old, carrying a 2-year-old child.

The suspect left the area and the victim sought treatment for minor injuries at a hospital before reporting the incident, police said.

