PITTSBURG (KRON) — Police are looking for a woman accused of assaulting another woman outside of the Pittsburg BART station.
The incident happened on Saturday around 9:45 p.m., according to BART police.
A driver had to stop her car to avoid hitting a woman who was standing in the middle of the station access road, police said.
This is when the woman, who was reportedly holding a young child, approached the car and asked for a ride.
When the driver refused, police say the woman assaulted the driver with a rock.
The suspect is described as a white woman, about 25-years-old, carrying a 2-year-old child.
The suspect left the area and the victim sought treatment for minor injuries at a hospital before reporting the incident, police said.
