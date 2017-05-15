Bay Area babysitters hit with child pornography charges

(KRON) — Two suspects that the FBI says worked with children have been charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

Bryan Petersen and Ryan Michael Spencer were indicted last week by a federal grand jury after being arrested in late April.

The charges include conspiracy to distribute child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child porn.

The FBI says Petersen worked as a babysitter, chess coach and tutor in Tiburon. Spencer as a babysitter, camp counselor and a teacher in training in Aptos.

The FBI started investigating the case after a witness came forward reporting that 24-year-old Petersen had child porn on his computer. In court documents, the FBI reports it found Petersen received thousands of child pornography images and videos from 19-year-old Spencer.

From the FBI:

The FBI has created an email for parents and guardians who have reason to believe their child/children may be a victim in this investigation. Please email BayAreaTips@ic.fbi.gov(link sends e-mail) and include your full name, phone number, your child’s full name and age, why you believe your child may be a victim, the date range in which your child may have been in contact with the subject and the venues where your child may have been in contact with the subject. This email address has been set up specifically for this investigation. An agent may contact you to gather further information. Your patience is appreciated at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES