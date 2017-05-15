VIDEO: U.S. 101 on-ramp reopens after car struck pedestrian in Menlo Park

By Published: Updated:

MENLO PARK (KRON) — An on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Menlo Park has reopened Monday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian, according to police and California Highway Patrol.

A car struck someone who was running across westbound Marsh Rd. sometime in the 5:00 a.m. hour, according to CHP.

No information was given about the pedestrian’s condition.

A Sig-alert was issued at 5:40 a.m. as all the on-ramp lanes were initially closed.

Just before 6:20 a.m., CHP announced that one lane of the ramp was reopened.

Around 7:0 a.m. all the lanes were reopened for drivers to access.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

