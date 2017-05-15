MENLO PARK (KRON) — An on-ramp to northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Menlo Park has reopened Monday morning following a collision involving a pedestrian, according to police and California Highway Patrol.

A car struck someone who was running across westbound Marsh Rd. sometime in the 5:00 a.m. hour, according to CHP.

No information was given about the pedestrian’s condition.

A Sig-alert was issued at 5:40 a.m. as all the on-ramp lanes were initially closed.

Just before 6:20 a.m., CHP announced that one lane of the ramp was reopened.

Around 7:0 a.m. all the lanes were reopened for drivers to access.

No further details are available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

Update from CHP 6:59AM ALL LANES OPEN https://t.co/2cMZo9rwVu — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 15, 2017

CHP issued a #TrafficAlert in #MenloPark for the Marsh Rd On Ramp to NB 101. Car vs Ped. Ramp closed UFN pic.twitter.com/1Xc39l7VEz — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 15, 2017